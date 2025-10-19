Flavin Financial Services Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Flavin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

