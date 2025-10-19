Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $282.70.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

