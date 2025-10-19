Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.84.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.