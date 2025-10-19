International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.