CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CME opened at $267.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.94 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.