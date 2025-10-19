Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 316,309 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $143.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,622,904 shares of company stock valued at $887,794,521 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

