Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3,877.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,407 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

