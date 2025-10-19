TrueMark Investments LLC Has $13.04 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.8% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of T stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

