Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.20 and last traded at $107.80. Approximately 13,581,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,610,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,614. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

