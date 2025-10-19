Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.94, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.54 and a 200-day moving average of $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

