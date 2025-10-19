Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

