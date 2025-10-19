377,531 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,926,000. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.54 and its 200-day moving average is $333.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.94, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

