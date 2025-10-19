PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $153.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

