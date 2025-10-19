Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 21,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $22,251,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.79 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

