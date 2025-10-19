Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $51.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.6% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VEA opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.