Swmg LLC Buys 527 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Swmg LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

TT stock opened at $416.31 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.75.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TT. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

