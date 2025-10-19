Northern Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $388.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $397.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

