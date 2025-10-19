Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

