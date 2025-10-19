Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 6,833 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

