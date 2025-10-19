Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 221,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

