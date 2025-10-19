BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after buying an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after purchasing an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $184.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

