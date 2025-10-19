Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

