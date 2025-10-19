Planned Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $252.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average is $233.03. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

