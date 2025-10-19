iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 65,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $206.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $209.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

