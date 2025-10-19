Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $277.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.