Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.