Aspiriant LLC Has $247,000 Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12,664.1% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $24,763,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Novartis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,351 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

