Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Flavin Financial Services Inc.

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

