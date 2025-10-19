Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Netflix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,495.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $736.23 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,177.58. The company has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.