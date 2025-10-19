Flavin Financial Services Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

