DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day moving average is $224.02. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

