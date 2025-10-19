International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

