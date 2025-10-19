Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,620 shares of company stock valued at $14,464,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $225.40 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $264.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

