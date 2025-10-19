Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $459,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.02 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.50. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

