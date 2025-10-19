Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 6,120 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHA opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

