Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 40,363 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.