Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 40,363 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHX stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.68.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
