Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.