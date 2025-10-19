Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock worth $348,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

