Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.