Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

