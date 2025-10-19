Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average of $257.77. The company has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,361,179.27. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

