463,400 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 463,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

