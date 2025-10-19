Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%
VTV opened at $185.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
