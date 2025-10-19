Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTV opened at $185.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.