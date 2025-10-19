Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 360,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,771,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

