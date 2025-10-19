Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $215.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.42.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

