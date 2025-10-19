Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $184.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

