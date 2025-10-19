Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

