Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 181.3% during the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

