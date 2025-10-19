Flavin Financial Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Flavin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 96,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

