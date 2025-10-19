Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

